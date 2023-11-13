Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Rex Ryan Makes a Strong Statement About Browns

Rex Ryan Makes a Strong Statement About Browns

By

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan
(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

 

When an NFL team comes back from a 15-point second-half deficit against the top-ranked defense, people talk.

And ESPN’s “Get Up” morning crew spent a considerable amount of time lauding the Cleveland Browns.

Mike Greenberg, Tedy Bruschi, and even Browns skeptic Dan Orlovsky gave props to the team after a remarkable win, but Rex Ryan went the extra yard and declared Cleveland a legit Super Bowl contender.

The former NFL head coach and coordinator cites Cleveland’s defense and the importance of their running game, but he makes the Browns his choice to win the AFC North because of one person.

“I believe in Deshaun Watson. If this dude plays like Deshaun Watson is capable of playing, why can’t they win it all?”

Watson went a perfect 14-14 in the second half against the Ravens’ vaunted defense, and he threw in some key scrambles and runs to keep the Browns’ comeback momentum alive.

His effort was magnified by how bad his first 30 minutes went.

Watson threw a pick-6 on his first pass for the second time this season and completed just one of his first nine passes.

To add insult to injury, former teammate Jadeveon Clowney left him hobbled after a second-quarter sack, but he showed fans how he earned his reputation for toughness by limping through his perfect second stanza.

Ryan joined the rest of the Get Up panel in raving about the overall team effort by Cleveland.

Wyatt Teller and Myles Garrett earned individual kudos, including some MVP campaigning for Garrett, and they left little doubt that they feel the Browns are a legitimate power in the AFC.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Skip Bayless Has Major Comparison For Deshaun Watson After Sunday Performance

10 mins ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

ESPN Updates Browns' Chances To Make The Playoffs After Ravens Game

50 mins ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Stats Show Amari Cooper Is On a Tear In The Last 3 Games

59 mins ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Analyst Calls Out National Media While Defending Deshaun Watson

1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Joins Exclusive Group With Latest Sack Record

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Sends A Big Message After Browns' Dramatic Win

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Fans React To Browns Last-Second Win

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Ended a 5-year Drought With Win Over Ravens

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Studs And Duds From The Browns Win Over The Ravens In Week 10

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku and quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Use 1 Word to Hype Up Ravens Matchup

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams

Former NFL Coach Notes 1 Big Factor For Browns Level Of Play

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Analyst Notes 1 Browns Player is 'Fired Up' For Ravens Game

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Former NFL Player Gives Myles Garrett Top Mid-Season Honor

1 day ago

Dalvin Tomlinson #94 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a sack during the fourth quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

Insider Breaks Down Defensive Duel Between Browns, Ravens

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns At Ravens Game Predictions

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Doubles Down On Comments About Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski walks the sidelines during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin Stefanski Details A Big Difference In Ravens' Offense This Season

2 days ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes 1 Browns Key Absence For Ravens Game

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Set To Elevate Preseason Standout To Active Roster

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Browns Would Be Dramatically Closer To Playoffs With A Win Over Ravens

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Nick Wright says Browns Star Would Be The NFL MVP Right Now

3 days ago

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

Jim Schwartz Explains How Browns Will Defend Lamar Jackson

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Browns Announce Official Status For Dawand Jones

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Radio Host Sends Warning To Deshaun Watson Ahead Of Ravens Game

3 days ago

Skip Bayless Has Major Comparison For Deshaun Watson After Sunday Performance

No more pages to load