Browns Linked To 3 Notable QB Prospects In 2026

The Cleveland Browns are hoping to be major players in the upcoming NFL draft, especially after the season they have had. This could be their best opportunity to improve the roster and add some much-needed support, especially on offense.

Everyone is expecting them to take a good, hard look at incoming quarterbacks, and a new article from Bleacher Report listed three prospects who could work wonders for the Browns next season and beyond.

According to this report, the Browns have been linked to rookies Arch Manning (No. 44), Carson Beck (No. 76), and Garrett Nussmeier (No. 79).

“Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders only have a few more weeks to make an impression. If the Browns continue to trend toward a top five pick they might be back in the quarterback market. The truth is that the Browns didn’t spend an early enough pick on either of their rookie quarterbacks to avoid drafting one in the spring. Garrett Nussmeier would be an interesting dice roll in the middle rounds. His father is Doug Nussmeier, the current offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints,” BR Scouting Dept wrote.

It’s Too Soon To Know If Browns Need To Draft A QB

Any of these players might inject the youth and energy needed to build around, but it may be too soon to commit to another quarterback. There are many Browns fans who want the team to stick with Shedeur Sanders, who is in the midst of his rookie year.

They would like to see Dillon Gabriel and Sanders have more time to prove themselves before the Browns bring in another young quarterback to run the show. Many fans would rather the Browns invest their draft picks in different positions while Gabriel and Sanders continue to find their footing and adjust to playing in the NFL.

Manning, Beck, and Nussmeier could all start special careers with the Browns, but they aren’t sure things, and the front office may want to ride out the rest of this season and see where Gabriel and Sanders end the year before they make a choice about their draft selections.

