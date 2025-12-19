Insider See Browns As A Potential Top Coaching Opportunity

If you just look at the Cleveland Browns’ record, you see a team with one of the worst records in the league, a team that might not have a lot of hope in the short-term future. Their offense has been lackluster compared to their defense all season, and many believe this team needs a lot of help heading into 2026.

The quarterback position appears to be in limbo, and with a potential head coaching change on the horizon, it’s anyone’s best guess as to what this team will look like moving forward. Their record isn’t ideal, but with a strong defense and some talented young players, there are pieces of the roster that give fans hope for the future.

Analyst Bill Barnwell noted as much in his article on ESPN, naming the Browns as the third-most desirable landing spot for a prospective head coach.

“The good news is that Andrew Berry’s 2025 draft was a hit. Graham has flashed on the interior. Judkins might be the best back in the class. Carson Schwesinger is a deserved favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Harold Fannin Jr. has made an immediate impact as a move tight end. Dylan Sampson has been explosive in a situational role. The only players who haven’t been quite as impressive are the quarterbacks in Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, but this is a very solid class and a much-needed boost as the Browns try to rebuild their roster,” Barnwell wrote.

As Barnwell noted, the Browns’ 2025 NFL Draft has yielded great results, at least in Year 1. Many of their rookies have come onto the team and performed well from the get-go, and with the right coaching in 2026 and beyond, they could grow into even better players.

There hasn’t been much talk regarding who might take over for Kevin Stefanski if he does get the boot, but it’s clear that this team is in dire need of some changes.

If they get the right coach and fill in some of their weaknesses, there’s no telling how high this team’s ceiling could be.

