Analyst Turns Heads With Big Prediction About Jared Verse In 2026

In trading away Myles Garrett, the Cleveland Browns made sure that they got Jared Verse as part of the return from the Los Angeles Rams. In just two NFL seasons, the 25-year-old has already established himself as one of the most effective pass rushers in the league.

It has not paid off in sacks, however, as Verse has just 12.0 in his 34 career games. Despite that relatively low total, Verse has already been the Defensive Rookie of the Year and a two-time Pro Bowl selection, so he clearly has been making a difference.

By way of comparison, Garrett had at least 12.0 sacks in each of the past six seasons and in seven of the past eight. Last year, he set the NFL single-season record with 23.0.

So, if Verse literally turns out to be half the player that Garrett was, he would finish with 11.5 sacks this season. It’s a number that could prove to be telling for Verse and the Browns.

Analyst Garrett Bush is turning heads with a big prediction about Verse in 2026, saying he will be very motivated to surpass that total.

“He’s going to be highly motivated. They keep saying that we lost somebody. Myles Garrett got 23 sacks, bro. You can’t get us 12?” Bush said.

As part of an Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show roundtable, Bush made the case that Verse will be motivated by the fact that the Rams were willing to part with him to replace him with Garrett. Bush also mentions that Verse is going from an NFC Championship Game appearance with Los Angeles to a Cleveland team that is at least a year or two away from contention.

What Bush did not mention is that Verse is also playing for a lucrative contract extension. Entering the third year of his rookie deal, he would be eligible to sign that extension after this season, knowing the Browns can’t afford to let him potentially leave as a free agent after parting with a franchise icon.

Based on early impressions, it seems Verse is not motivated solely by money, but all of the factors combined could lead to a career-best season and double-digit sacks.

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Former Browns Player Defends Myles Garrett Amid Controversial Report