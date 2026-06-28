Insider Shuts Down Big Rumor About Denzel Ward

After nearly a month, it still hurts that the Cleveland Browns traded superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett. It’s not a wound that is going to go away overnight, and even though Jared Verse is about as exciting of a returning asset as anybody could have wanted, it’s still going to be gut-wrenching seeing Garrett in a Los Angeles Rams uniform in September.

Verse won’t be expected to replace Garrett since no one man can replace his production on and off the field. One notable veteran who will now be pushed into a larger role is cornerback Denzel Ward, who is now the longest-tenured Brown and will be looked at as the unquestioned leader of this defense.

Unfortunately, the Garrett trade has many wondering if that means a Ward trade is coming next. ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi vehemently denied that notion on Saturday in response to a tweet saying that he was spreading rumors that a Ward trade is imminent.

“False,” tweeted Grossi.

The rumors have certainly been flying already, and it’s fair to wonder where the team stands with Ward since a Garrett trade is a quiet signal that the organization is solely focused on the future.

Trading both your defensive anchors in one offseason doesn’t send a great message to the roster or the fan base. Perhaps the Browns could entertain a Ward trade if the season goes off the rails early on, but sending him out now could be overkill and would run the risk of leaving this defense without the veteran leadership it needs.

Ward recently turned 29 and should have plenty left in the tank, but when you’re in a position like the Browns, sometimes it’s better to get off a player a year early instead of a year late. We should take Grossi at his word, but it’s hard to believe these rumors will go away unless the Browns start winning immediately.

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