Former Browns Player Defends Myles Garrett Amid Controversial Report

While there is no doubt that Myles Garrett was a phenomenal player during his time with the Cleveland Browns, there has been the idea that there is some addition by subtraction with his trade to the Los Angeles Rams. That perception has been enhanced by the great impression Jared Verse has made since arriving in the deal.

An article by Cleveland.com insider Mary Kay Cabot put forth the notion that Verse is being seen as a “force multiplier and unifier” in a way that Garrett was not. Verse has shown leadership skills and an upbeat attitude that just weren’t part of Garrett’s personality.

Former Browns player Joe Haden is defending Garrett amid the controversial report, saying that Garrett’s demeanor and off-field interests don’t make him a bad teammate.

“I could see it could have some truth to it. But, the thing is, the best player on the team, everybody doesn’t have to like him. [Myles] don’t hang out with a lot of people. That doesn’t make him not a cool teammate,” Haden said.

Haden and Garrett were very briefly teammates with the Browns, though they never played a game together. The defensive lineman arrived as the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and the cornerback was released by the Browns before that season began and joined the Pittsburgh Steelers. But Haden likely had plenty of contacts left in the Cleveland organization after his departure, so he probably was aware of how Garrett was being perceived during the rest of his time with the team.

Haden made the case that Garrett’s interest in anime and cars might not align with some of his teammates. In addition, the All-Pro had a tight inner circle that he preferred to spend time with.

However, the 30-year-old didn’t always carry himself the way the face of a franchise arguably should. He publicly requested a trade last offseason before getting a lucrative contract extension. Despite that investment, he rarely attended voluntary workouts, and this year his absence was notable with a new head coach in Todd Monken taking over.

Now, the Browns and Garrett can both move forward without each other, and neither side has to wonder about the commitment and motivations that may be at play.

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New Video Shows Why Jared Verse's Energy Is Different