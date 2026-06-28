New Video Shows Why Jared Verse’s Energy Is Different

It’s incredibly rare for an NFL team to trade somebody as good as Myles Garrett and not get flamed for it all over the internet. Somehow, GM Andrew Berry managed to pull that off and the kind of trade that would get a lot of GMs fired, yet he has been almost universally praised for what he did.

The reason why he is being praised is because it’s impossible for Browns fans to be anything but excited about the idea of landing Jared Verse in return. He won’t be expected to replace Garrett’s 23 sacks, but he can bring something different to this team and can make a huge impact just by being himself.

ESPN Cleveland shared a clip of Verse from OTAs when he was mic’d up throughout practice. In the clip, he displayed his natural charisma, leadership, intensity, sense of humor, and made it even easier for Browns fans to fall in love with their new defensive star.

Jared Verse mic’d up will have you wanting to run through a wall 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/okJxKpFlv8 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 27, 2026

It’s going to naturally take some time for all the new faces to get acquainted with one another, but given how infectious Verse’s personality and energy is, it might take a lot less time than one might think. New defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg has a real gem on his hands and it’s going to be fun seeing Verse blossom in this new system.

It’s encouraging to see Verse being comfortable enough to show off his leadership skills already. It can be tricky joining a new team, but it appears everyone has been welcoming enough to allow Verse to be himself and take the next step in his career.

It’s imperative to have guys like this in the locker room, and by all accounts, Verse’s production will match his energy with a microphone. The pain of losing Garrett is very real, but Verse is going to win over these fans quicker than they think.

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