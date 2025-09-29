Analyst Highlights Browns’ Biggest Problem This Season

The Cleveland Browns suffered another loss in Week 4, dropping a 34-10 decision to the Detroit Lions.

Cleveland was in striking distance for much of the first half, but key mistakes by the offense and special teams were costly.

Two Joe Flacco miscues led to Detroit touchdowns, turning a close contest into another bad loss.

Following the game, analyst Tony Rizzo revealed the major issue he saw in the lopsided defeat.

“We got a problem. The offense stinks, and the defense is really good,” Rizzo said.

Indeed, the Browns’ offensive struggles were noticeable against the Lions.

The most glaring issue centered around Flacco’s performance at quarterback, as he completed only 16 of his 34 pass attempts.

It was the first time this season he did not complete at least 55 percent of his passes.

He finished with 184 passing yards, but the veteran was intercepted twice and fumbled.

Dillon Gabriel relieved Flacco late in the fourth quarter when the game was all but over.

Cleveland’s rushing attack totaled 79 yards on 27 attempts, which is quite discouraging when you consider Quinshon Judkins had 21 carries for 82 yards.

Judkins was the featured back in the passing game as well, adding four receptions for 33 yards.

No other Browns running back had more than two touches against the Lions.

Cleveland’s third loss of the season was to another NFC team likely to make the playoffs.

Detroit was the NFC’s top seed last season, and the Lions look like a team that could repeat that feat.

