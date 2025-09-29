Analyst Highlights Troublesome Browns Offensive Stat

The Cleveland Browns made significant changes during the offseason, looking to revamp their offense after finishing the 2024 season as the worst scoring offense in the league by averaging just 15.2 points per game.

Through a quarter of the 2025 season, Cleveland is surprisingly worse than it was the previous season.

The Browns have scored 56 points in the team’s first four games, averaging exactly 14 points per contest.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter revealed a troublesome stat for the Browns’ offense, noting that Cleveland is currently experiencing its fourth-worst points per game average since the 1999 campaign.

At 14.0 points scored per game through 4 games, #Browns are averaging the 4th fewest points per game in the expansion era.

2000 – 10.06 ppg

1999 – 13.56 ppg

2011 – 13.62 ppg Cleveland has averaged less than 20.0 ppg 18 times since 1999 — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) September 28, 2025

Cleveland’s first two seasons after the franchise was reborn remain the organization’s worst scoring performances.

The Browns averaged 13.56 points per game in 1999 and 10.06 points per game in 2000.

In 2011, Cleveland barely beat those totals, averaging 13.62 points per outing.

This isn’t a new problem for the Browns, Ruiter added.

The analyst noted that Cleveland has averaged below 20 points per game 18 times since the 1999 season.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after last season, with Stefanski reclaiming play-calling as well.

This change has not helped the Browns’ offensive struggles, as the Browns are averaging just under 280 offensive yards per outing in 2025.

That ranks among the league’s worst offenses this season despite Stefanski’s decision to return to a run-oriented offensive attack.

The Browns have some promising rookies to work with offensively, including a pair of first-year running backs and tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

Cleveland returns to action next Sunday in an international contest, facing off against the Minnesota Vikings.

