Analyst Highlights Surprising Bright Spot In Browns’ Schedule

The Cleveland Browns need to get off to a strong start next season.

The coaching staff and front office got another chance after winning just three games last season, but it’s hard to believe they will get to keep their jobs with another subpar campaign.

Unfortunately for them, they will have a brutal stretch to start the season, which is why they will have to make the most of every chance they get against beatable teams.

With that in mind, John Breech of CBS Sports pointed out that they will have a four-game stretch where they’ll play three games against teams with new head coaches:

“One good thing for the Browns: Starting in Week 8, the Browns will have a four-game stretch where they’ll get to play three games against teams that will have a new head coach (Patriots, Jets, Raiders). If the Browns want to have any chance of competing for a wild-card spot in 2025, those are games they’re going to have to win,” Breech wrote.

Still, all three of those teams should be better next season.

The New England Patriots hired an experienced and proven head coach who also happens to be pretty familiar with the Browns’ roster and coaching staff, and they also improved their roster in a big way.

The New York Jets are perhaps the biggest question mark because of Justin Fields’ arrival, but they should get back to their defensive dominance, and they also have plenty of talent on their roster.

The Las Vegas Raiders might still not be a playoff-caliber team, but getting Pete Carroll, Chip Kelly, Geno Smith, and Ashton Jeanty will make them a much better team than they were last season.

At the end of the day, the Browns need to focus on the things they can control, and they will have to compete hard every single week regardless of the opposition.

