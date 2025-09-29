Joe Flacco Has Honest Admission About His Performance Sunday

Cleveland Browns fans were curious about what the team was going to do at the quarterback position after the 2025 NFL Draft.

After all, they took two QBs in the draft, one of them being Shedeur Sanders, a polarizing prospect, so it only made sense that these two would compete for the starting role.

Neither of them has gotten tangible experience this season, as Joe Flacco has cemented a spot for himself as the starter, at least for now.

Flacco talked about some of the team’s challenges and his performance in the Browns’ frustrating blowout loss against the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

“I know what I signed up for,” he said. “I signed up for coming in and competing for a job and then leading this team to victories. And you know that everybody’s always being evaluated in this league, and that’s no different for any position. So it’s disappointing to go out there and play the way we did today. Other than that, I’m not really worried about all that stuff.”

He mentioned what it’s like to be the starter for this team and owning his mistakes to this point in the season.

Flacco’s comments also indicate that he’s not ready to give up the starting job to the younger players on the roster, and that he’s going to fight as hard as he can to stick around under center.

The Browns’ offense is starting to gain momentum with the quick maturation of Quinshon Judkins.

If the running game continues to get established, the Browns’ passing attack could look a lot better and different than they have over the first few weeks.

NEXT:

Grant Delpit Gets Candid About Browns' Struggles