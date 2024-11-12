Analyst Hints That Jedrick Wills ‘Bowed Out’ After Latest Comment

The Cleveland Browns have struggled this season, and a plethora of reasons are to blame for the team’s 2-7 start.

Cleveland’s offensive slump to start the year was historic as the Browns became the first NFL team in over a decade to score less than 20 points in their first seven outings.

While that has been mostly attributed to the poor play of the now-injured starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, the makeshift offensive line was also at fault as the team has been forced to start 10 players thus far.

The offensive line’s health has largely been the culprit as several athletes started the season injured or were hurt during the 2024 campaign.

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills potentially offered a new reason on Monday when he suggested that he made a “business decision” to avoid a start against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 due to an ailing knee, and he added his benching the following week was a result of his decision.

Analyst Je’Rod Cherry offered a counter to that discussion.

ESPN Cleveland’s X account shared Cherry’s thoughts as the former Super Bowl champion suggested the comments had a different meaning than the one Wills intended.

“I just come from a school of thought that the connotation of ‘I made a business decision’ is always going to sound like I bowed out,” Cherry said.

Wills’ remarks have been criticized by NFL analysts in the hours since his remark went viral.

Until the Los Angeles Chargers’ contest two weeks ago, Wills had started every game he’d played for the Browns over his five-year professional career.

