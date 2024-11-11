Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, November 11, 2024
Report: Jedrick Wills Made ‘Business Decision’ Not To Play

By
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. #71 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bears defeated the Browns 21-20.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

For much of this year, the Cleveland Browns have struggled with their offensive linemen’s health as the team has yet to put together last year’s starting lineup in the same game this season.

But health isn’t the only reason Cleveland has not featured the expected 2024 starters – guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, tackles Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin, and center Ethan Pocic – in the lineup once this season.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot shared on X an exclusive report that Wills – who had been the team’s starting left tackle for much of the past four seasons – was directly involved in the decision to not play against Baltimore in October.

Cabot revealed that on Monday that head coach Kevin Stefanski may have had another reason to avoid one member of that lineup.

The Browns insider shared on X that Wills himself made a “business decision” to miss the Baltimore Ravens’ contest, one that he believes cost him a spot in the starting lineup the following week.

“Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. revealed Monday that he ‘made a business decision’ not to face the Ravens Oct. 27 because he was hurt, and was replaced at left tackle the following week by Dawand Jones,” Cabot reported.

Wills believes his decision to rest has cost him his starting role, according to Cabot’s report.

Stefanski has not addressed this situation directly during his press conferences, making Wills’ voice the only one fans have heard about this topic.

Jones – a second-year player who has started most of his contests over the past two seasons – was installed as the starter in his place against the Ravens and the Chargers.

No decision has been announced about Wills’ role in the team’s upcoming contest against the New Orleans Saints this week.

