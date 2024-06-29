Analyst Identifies 1 Position Where Depth Chart Is Not Set

After making the playoffs and finishing 11-6 last year, the Cleveland Browns returned the core of their offensive and defensive units from the previous season.

With a talented roster and depth at multiple positions, the Browns will have limited positions where the starter and their backup have yet to be determined.

One position group where a training camp battle for depth chart positioning could take place is the linebacker group, according to analyst Brad Ward.

On the “Sports 4 CLE” Podcast this week, Ward mentioned the position group as the one unit where he anticipates a battle for the backup roles to occur.

“Who is that third guy they call on, and who’s the guy they call on for depth when JOK needs a break or Hicks gets dinged or whatever happens throughout an NFL season,” Ward rhetorically asked.

The analyst believes the battle will be between fourth-year veteran Tony Fields and rookie Nathaniel Watson, naming Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Jordan Hicks as “entrenched” starters for Cleveland.

Fields finished in the role last season, Ward explained.

However, Watson has provided a spark in his short time with the Browns and looks to be in the mix for playing time this season, Ward added.

One player that Ward detailed was the recently signed Devin Bush, a former first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers who has not found his footing since a terrific rookie season in 2019.

Ward explained that the lack of talk by the Browns’ staff about Bush led him to question how long the veteran linebacker will remain in Cleveland.

