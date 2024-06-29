Analyst Suggest Browns WR Corp Could Be Among NFL’s Best

The Cleveland Browns have spent significant resources building a strong wide receiver group to surround quarterback Deshaun Watson.

In addition to drafting a wide receiver in each of the past three drafts, the Browns have used draft picks as capital to trade for Elijah Moore and Jerry Jeudy over the past two years.

The Browns’ efforts are beginning to pay off, according to analyst Daniel Oyefusi.

Oyefusi was a guest host on “The Daily Grossi” Podcast this week, and the ESPN analyst suggested the Browns’ wide receiver corp could be special in 2024.

“If these guys at wide receiver do play to their potential, it can be one of the better wide receiver rooms in the NFL based off top-end talent,” Oyefusi said.

Oyefusi said Cleveland has both stars in Amari Cooper – who is currently holding out for a contract extension – and Jeudy as well as depth behind those stars.

The analyst pointed to Moore, second-year athlete Cedric Tillman, and this year’s fifth-round selection Jamari Thrash as potential playmakers at the wide receiver position.

Oyefusi noted that Thrash was among the players who impressed him during the offseason workouts as the athlete was able to defeat his defenders during the team’s drills.

Cooper and Jeudy were limited participants in the team’s drills, allowing other players a chance to earn more reps this offseason.

Oyefusi said that the Browns will learn much more about their wide receiver group during the training camp when the players wear shoulder pads and the action more closely replicates NFL games.

