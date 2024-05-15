Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Analyst Identifies 1 WR Who Browns Could Cut

Michael Woods II #12 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after the Cleveland Browns scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

With new Cleveland offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey implementing a new scheme this year, the Browns have a renewed focus on the wide receiver position.

That’s evident with the team trading for Jerry Jeudy before the draft and then using a fifth-round draft pick on former Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash.

With 11 wide receivers on the current roster, the Browns will make cuts this offseason to reduce this position’s volume.

Analyst Mary Kay Cabot weighed in on the subject, telling “Sports 4 CLE” host Dave Bacon which wide receiver she thought would be cut from the team’s final 53-man roster.

“The player I think that might have a little bit of trouble making the team this year and is going to have to work extra hard is Michael Woods,” Cabot said.

Cabot explained her reasoning for the pick.

Woods is coming into the 2024 season after suffering an Achilles tear in April 2023.

To add insult to injury, Woods was suspended by the NFL in December for six games for an off-the-field that NFL Network analyst Tom Pelissero reported occurred over the previous summer.

Cabot said that for Woods to crack the roster this season, the 2022 sixth-round draft selection will need to prove himself again to Cleveland’s coaching staff.

The analyst added that a pair of third-round draft selections from the 2022 and 2023 draft classes – wide receiver Cedric Tillman and David Bell – have a leg up in the competition with Woods.

Dorsey’s offense utilizes more three- and four-wide receiver sets, meaning the Browns will need several players at this position to keep a fresh rotation on the field, Cabot concluded.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation