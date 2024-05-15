Analyst Reveals Browns Status For London Contest

After months of rumors, the NFL has finally settled on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ opponents for the team’s two games in London during the 2024 regular season.

For Cleveland Browns fans hoping to make a trip across the ocean, the wait will continue for another year.

Florida Times-Union columnist Gene Frenette posted on his Twitter account that Jacksonville will play the Chicago Bears in their “away” contest in London while hosting the New England Patriots for their “home” contest abroad.

NFL will announce tomorrow that #Jaguars will play Bears In away game Oct. 13 at Tottenham Hotspur, then host @Patriots at Wembley on Oct. 20. Browns were early favorite, then rumors of possibly Jets, but NFL settled on Pats — Eugene Frenette (@GeneFrenette) May 15, 2024

Frenette pointed out that rumors had placed the Browns as an “early favorite” for a spot in the 2024 International Series against the Jaguars as the two teams are scheduled to play this season.

Rumors had then swirled around the New York Jets replacing Cleveland, but ultimately the Patriots will take the last available slot in the London games.

Cleveland has participated in the NFL’s International Series, but the Browns’ lone outing in London was in 2017 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Jaguars are unofficially London’s team as Jacksonville has played more international games – 11 through the 2023 NFL season – than any other franchise.

The Miami Dolphins have the second-most appearances in the NFL International Series as the team has played abroad – including in Germany – six times since the series’ inception.

Cleveland is tied for the lowest number of games played in an international stadium with their single appearance, joined by the Dallas Cowboys, the Washington Commanders, the Carolina Panthers, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The NFL will announce the remainder of the 2024 regular schedule tonight at 8 p.m.

