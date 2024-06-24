Browns Nation

Monday, June 24, 2024
Analyst Identifies Position Browns Should Consider Upgrading

By
Cleveland Browns Training Camp
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

With one open roster spot, the Cleveland Browns have multiple options for finding another player who can help the team improve.

Analyst Tim Bielik identified one position the Browns should consider evaluating with the new opening.

On the Monday “Sports 4 CLE” Podcast, Bielik named the tight end position as the team’s biggest weakness heading into training camp next month at The Greenbrier.

“Outside of David Njoku and Jordan Akins, there’s not really a lot there,” Bielik said of the tight end talent currently on the Browns’ roster.

Bielik pointed to the team’s three additions this year – Giovanni Ricci, Zaire Mitchell-Paden, and Treyton Welch – as individuals who have not proven their worth at the position.

Both Mitchell-Paden and Treyton Welch were undrafted free agent additions over the past two seasons who the Browns have signed with hopes of building into suitable backups.

Ricci has since moved to the fullback position for the Browns after he was originally considered a tight end for Cleveland.

The hardest part of upgrading the tight end position is the lack of depth available on the free agent market, Bielik said.

Bielik added that pointing to a third-string tight end as one of the team’s biggest weaknesses is a good thing for the Browns as the team has considerable depth across its roster.

He added that the linebacker depth is his only other concern for Cleveland heading into the team’s training camp.

The Browns created the roster opening when the team waived defensive end Lonnie Phelps last week.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

