Monday, June 24, 2024
Rumored QB Salary Cap Could Hurt Browns

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a rushing touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Following the news that the Jacksonville Jaguars signed Trevor Lawrence to a five-year, $275 million contract, NFL analyst Tom Pelissero shared last week that several NFL owners have discussed placing a salary cap on quarterback salaries.

The rumored rule change would limit the quarterback’s salary to a percentage of the total team salary cap, a figure set this season at $255 million.

Pelissero noted that the potential rule change has not gained traction as several teams – including the Cleveland Browns – have already signed their quarterback to pricey long-term contracts.

Fans should not expect Cleveland to be among the franchises in favor of this rule change in the near future as doing so would put the Browns at a disadvantage with other NFL franchises.

According to Spotrac, quarterback Deshaun Watson is the highest-paid NFL athlete this season as he is owed $63.7 million.

His salary is just shy of 25 percent of the team’s salary cap.

Owners balking at paying quarterbacks north of $50 million would certainly try to place a cap below that 25 percent threshold.

Watson’s salary cap hit would increase slightly over the next two seasons, meaning that Cleveland would have to sign a litany of athletes to new contracts at a reduced salary until Watson’s contract expires.

Only six of the Browns’ projected starters are signed beyond the 2025 season, pointing to Cleveland having significantly less money to pay those players than other franchises potentially could offer top-tier talents.

Would a $2-3 million per year pay difference lead players like Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah or Martin Emerson Jr. to look elsewhere for their next contract?

Yes.

Unless the Browns trade Watson or restructure his deal, expect Cleveland to oppose this rumored rule change.

NEXT:  Browns Have 3 Players Facing Make Or Break Seasons
Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

