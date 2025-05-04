Analyst Is Convinced Which QB Will Be Browns’ Week 1 Starter

Entering the offseason, Cleveland had only one healthy quarterback slated to return to this year’s roster.

After a trade, a free agent signing, and two draft picks, the Browns now have a loaded quarterback room with four players vying for both a roster spot and the starting role.

Which of the four quarterbacks will win out in this competition has been the subject of heated debate.

That’s not the only big change for the Browns in 2025; head coach Kevin Stefanski has already announced he’ll return to offensive play-calling duties with first-year coordinator Tommy Rees taking over the unit.

Those two ingredients have led analyst Matt Fontana to conclude which of the four quarterbacks should be considered the favorite to land the starter role in 2025.

Fontana revealed who he’s convinced will be Cleveland’s season-opening signal-caller on his recent podcast.

“I have a real hard time believing that Joe Flacco will not be your starter Week 1. You’re going clearly back to the Stefanski offense … Joe Flacco works in that. I think he’s going to start,” Fontana said.

Flacco’s experience in Stefanski’s system should give him a leg up on his younger competitors, Fontana added.

The 40-year-old played with the Browns at the end of the 2023 regular season, leading the team to a surprising postseason run.

Additionally, Cleveland values Flacco’s previous postseason experience, believing he can mentor the youthful core joining him on the Browns’ roster.

