One Stat Perfectly Sums Up Jerry Jeudy’s Disappointing Season

The Cleveland Browns entered this season, hoping that Jerry Jeudy would build from last year’s late-season momentum and take another leap forward. Instead, he made it painfully evident that he’s not a true WR1.

The former Denver Broncos draft pick struggled to make an impact for most of the campaign. Lazy routes, drops, and an overall poor attitude hampered his play, regardless of who was behind center. His production took a massive dip to the point where even some defensive players had better scoring numbers than him this season, as crazy as that may sound.

To put it in context, team analyst Mike Lucas took to social media to show a baffling stat to describe Jeudy’s struggles:

“Devin Bush had as many touchdowns (2) as Jerry Jeudy did this season,” Lucas posted on X.

All in all, the former first-round pick out of Alabama finished the season with 50 receptions on 106 targets. He averaged 35.4 yards per game and had 602 yards for two touchdowns. He also had 10 drops and lost one fumble.

Jeudy was also partially responsible for several interceptions, with passes bouncing off his hands and/or helmet. To add insult to injury, his demeanor sometimes rubbed people the wrong way, constantly hitting back at the fans or the media, or looking disinterested and not being accountable for his mistakes.

Unfortunately, that’s not necessarily a surprise. If anything, that was also the case during his days with the Broncos, which might be one of the many reasons why they chose to give up on him just years after making him a first-round selection.

The Browns took a big chance when they traded for him. They doubled down on that commitment by signing him to a contract extension before he even played a single snap for the team. Now, they clearly have to target a true-caliber WR1 in the NFL Draft or in free agency.

As for Jeudy, they’re probably stuck with him for the next season at the very least, as it’s hard to believe anyone else will be interested in trading for him.

