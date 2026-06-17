Analyst Issues A Stern Warning To Browns On Brendan Sorsby

The Cleveland Browns can’t seem to find a way off the quarterback roller coaster. It looked like they were ready to name Deshaun Watson over Shedeur Sanders as their starting quarterback for this season before head coach Todd Monken decided to delay that decision until at least the early stages of training camp.

Then, after it looked like they would not have to consider controversial college QB prospect Brendan Sorsby in the NFL supplemental draft, that scenario is back in play. Rather than wait for the legal process to play out during his upcoming season at Texas Tech, Sorbsy has changed course and will declare before the June 22 deadline.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter is warning the Browns from bidding on the QB in the supplemental draft, saying that the gambling issues that caused the NCAA to rule Sorsby ineligible are too big a risk.

“FWIW, I absolutely would not bid on Brendan Sorsby. Betting on games you play in brings into question the integrity of the game and you can not risk the franchise QB potentially doing that, addiction or not,” Ruiter posted.

FWIW, I absolutely would not bid on Brendan Sorsby. Betting on games you play in brings into question the integrity of the game and you can not risk the franchise QB potentially doing that – addiction or not. #Browns — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) June 16, 2026

Sorsby looked to be on his way to playing college football this season after a judge granted him an injunction to counter the NCAA’s ruling that he could not. Then, after a vehement reaction against that, the Big 12 conference threatened further legal action, which could have sidelined Sorsby after the NFL deadline to declare for the supplemental draft had passed.

The 22-year-old began his college career at Indiana before playing for the University of Cincinnati last season. He transferred to Texas Tech with a lucrative NIL deal.

An NCAA investigation revealed that Sorby made thousands of sports bets totalling almost $100,000, including wagers involving Indiana while he was there, which is a direct violation of their rules. He attended inpatient rehab for a gambling addiction and returned to campus with the full support of Texas Tech.

Now, if Sorsby is approved by the NFL to enter the supplemental draft, the Browns and every other team can consider making a bid for the round they would like to select him. The team that submits the highest bid would lose that pick in the corresponding round of the 2027 NFL Draft.

As much as the Browns may be looking for a franchise quarterback, the upcoming regular draft class is likely to provide enough options that they don’t have to risk an extra pick on someone with Sorsby’s baggage.

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Insider Makes Big Prediction About QB Battle Ahead Of Season