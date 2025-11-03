Joe Flacco’s Sunday Performance Is Not A Good Look For Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation has been in flux for years, and they continued those struggles heading into the 2025 season.

They selected Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, and still decided to roll out veteran Joe Flacco to start the season.

Flacco had already shown that he was capable of running this offense, and the hope was that he could be a competent mentor for these young QBs.

However, he’s no longer with the Browns, as they traded him to the Cincinnati Bengals, where he’s not necessarily winning a lot of games, but he is doing everything he can to keep them competitive.

On Sunday, Flacco threw for 470 yards and 4 touchdowns. Analyst Garrett Bush shared his frustration about Flacco’s performance.

“Flacco’s performance should be the nail in the coffin for Stefanski! We have to sit here & pretend Gabriel is a starting QB. I never want to hear “Browns want to run Kevin Stefanski’s offense.”Stefanski is a bottom 5 coach! #Browns stay losing even in the Bye week!” Bush wrote.

Flacco’s performance should be the nail in the coffin for Stefanski! We have to sit here & pretend Gabriel is a starting QB. I never want to hear “Browns want to run Kevin Stefanski’s offense.”Stefanski is a bottom 5 coach! #Browns stay losing even in the Bye week! #WhoDey https://t.co/rn1v7DVQgZ — Garrett Bush (@Gbush91) November 2, 2025

He noted that this performance is actually a knock against Kevin Stefanski.

In Bush’s eyes, Flacco went to a team with a better coach and is now thriving, at least when it comes to his personal statistics.

With two young quarterbacks on the roster, the Browns need the right people in place to help them grow and develop.

If Stefanski is not that person, it may be time for both sides to move on and explore a fresh start.

NEXT:

Browns Legend Sounds Off On Team's Handling Of Rookie QB