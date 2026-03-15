Analyst Links Browns To Big Trade Idea

The biggest waves of NFL free agency have already crashed ashore, and the Cleveland Browns have made a few impactful moves to improve the offensive line and the front seven on defense. It has been an encouraging use of the team’s minimal and unexpected cap space, but there is still plenty of work to be done to help rebuild this roster in Todd Monken’s image.

The offensive line was obviously the biggest need, but the wide receiver room was a close second. So far, the Browns haven’t made any moves to improve in that area, which is why the team was recently linked to a big name in a potential trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton recently wrote an article highlighting seven trade ideas around the league he could still see happening after free agency concludes. One of the trades on his list involved the Browns trading for Jaguars star receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who has seen his name floated in a lot of rumors after a disappointing sophomore campaign.

“The Browns desperately need help at wide receiver, with Jerry Jeudy leading the group. So, they may present a strong offer to acquire Thomas if he’s available. Remember, Cleveland has two 2026 first-round picks because of its deal with Jacksonville last year. The Browns can offer one of two first-rounders for Thomas to upgrade their below-average receiver corps,” Moton wrote.

Thomas’ name has been circulating the rumor mill for quite some time, but multiple sources, including the team itself, recently slammed that door shut and said it isn’t trading him. That being said, you never know in the NFL and if the Browns call the Jags and offer up the 24th pick in the draft, the Jags likely aren’t hanging up the phone.

Cleveland has next to nothing alongside Jerry Jeudy at receiver, and the general consensus has been that the 24th pick could be used to solve that issue. There should be some exciting prospects there, but Thomas is a proven entity with proven WR1 ability.

Why the Jaguars would even consider trading him after one subpar season is befuddling, but the Browns have to at least make the call and see if it’s possible if they haven’t already.

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