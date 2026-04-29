Browns Insider Expects A Massive Offensive Turnaround

The Cleveland Browns paid close attention to their problem areas and worked hard to address them in the NFL draft, adding several players who might immediately improve the team’s chances in 2026.

They had a big need for more wide receiver help, and they may have gotten it with the acquisitions of both KC Concepion and Denzel Boston. Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi said that those additions should help the Browns’ passing game right away.

According to him, the Browns will see improvements in this part of their game, no matter who is playing quarterback.

“You would expect quantum improvement right there [from the pass game]. As long as the players we’re talking about that look great on paper rise to the level that last year’s rookies did. If they have similar instant production, you’d expect the quarterback to be the biggest beneficiary of that no matter who he is,” Grossi said.

"You would expect quantum improvement right there," – @TonyGrossi says the Browns passing game should improve no matter who the QB is. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/gcTtx1P57W — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 29, 2026

The Browns’ wide receiver situation was painful last season, so the chances of that group showing improvement seem very likely. It would be shocking to see them perform just as poorly with their WRs in 2026.

However, fans aren’t hoping for only minor improvement. They want to see a big change. They want their quarterback, whoever it is, to connect with a wide receiver who won’t drop passes, wrong the wrong route, or struggle to get open.

Concepcion was a name attached to the Browns for many months, but some people were surprised to see the team also draft Boston, because they didn’t think he’d still be on the board at No. 39. This only raises expectations for the Browns, as they have two of the most promising wide receiver rookies.

If these two players are able to deliver at the level of the 2025 draft class, the offense will look much different.

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