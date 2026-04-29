Browns Analyst Proposes Reunion With Former Fan Favorite

The Cleveland Browns have a strong focus on youth on their roster, believing they have found young players who could lead the team for years. However, that doesn’t mean they don’t want the experience and knowledge that only comes from veteran players. On the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Adam Gerstenhaber had a bold idea to help the Browns at running back.

He suggested they bring back Nick Chubb, who just spent a single season with the Houston Texans after seven years in Cleveland.

“I was thinking about the Browns’ roster, and I’m looking for an area where they might want to sign a veteran for depth. How about this? Bring back Nick Chubb. Bring him back. Veteran third back. I know you can go with a young guy as the third back, but wouldn’t it be cool if you had a veteran? Nick would know his role at this point. You bring him in every once in a while. Bring him in. We need a third back. Let’s go,” Gerstenhaber said.

Gerstenhaber’s idea makes sense in a lot of ways. Although the RB position is currently populated by young players Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, and Raheim Sanders, adding a player like Chubb would bring a plethora of experience and insight.

Plus, Gerstenhaber isn’t suggesting that the Browns re-acquire Chubb and then give him a bunch of playing time, either.

It has been several seasons since Chubb has had a big impact on the field. He suffered another knee injury in 2023 and has been in the NFL for years. He may not be able to contribute a lot, but he could help team chemistry, please the fans, and impart wisdom for the up-and-coming players in his position. During his season with the Texans, Chubb rushed for 506 yards and had three touchdowns.

That’s a far cry from what he did years before during his tenure in Cleveland, but coming back to the Browns could provide him and the fans with a heartfelt and meaningful reunion that wouldn’t cost too much.

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