Mel Kiper Jr. Just Challenged Anyone Who Has Written Off Shedeur Sanders

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. minced zero words during his coverage of the 2025 NFL Draft when he was pounding the table for somebody to draft Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders from the minute the draft started with the Tennessee Titans taking Cam Ward first overall all the way until he went off the board in Round 5. He got progressively more irritated with each pick that went by and remains Sanders’ most ardent supporter to this day.

Sanders has worked hard this offseason to improve upon his rookie campaign and prove to this organization and the fans that he can be the franchise quarterback that the Browns so desperately need. Unfortunately, after the recent offseason minicamp, it sounds as if all signs are pointing towards Deshaun Watson getting another crack at being the QB1. Even ownership is on board with the idea.

Kiper called into ESPN Cleveland to discuss Cleveland’s current QB competition and wasn’t pleased with the current situation. He doesn’t understand why there is so much hatred directed Sanders’ way and why he doesn’t get credit for his play.

“I don’t get it. I really don’t understand what’s going on with Shedeur [Sanders]. I don’t understand why people want to keep hating and hating. I don’t get it. Leave the kid alone, please. They won’t give him any credit for anything he did. There was an article where, ‘Mel Kiper’s talkin about Sanders all the time.’ I watch the games, do you? Is what I would say to that guy. I watched every snap Shedeur had. You obviously didn’t, for the guy who wrote that article. There was going to be some good, bad, and ugly, but there was a lot of pretty good,” Kiper said.

"I don't get, I really don't understand what's going on with Shedeur, I don't understand why people want to keep hating and hating," – @MelKiperESPN on Shedeur Sanders. WATCH MEL'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH RIZZ AND HAMMER HERE: https://t.co/ASjXOK6BHC pic.twitter.com/8DJSgy8ZoF — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 29, 2026

Sanders gets plenty of hate due to his last name, but it’s also due to his flashy style of play and his high level of confidence. It also doesn’t help when you have guys like Kiper, who is arguably the most recognizable draft expert out there, derailing the 2025 draft broadcast by endlessly berating NFL front offices for not selecting Sanders. All of these things will obviously draw a lot of attention, but the noise has definitely subsided since he has gotten to Cleveland and shown that he belongs in the league.

All that matters at this point is that he puts his head down and gets to work, and it sounds like that is exactly what he is doing this offseason. It’s unclear what the future holds for him with Watson potentially being the starter again, but his time will come if he just keeps working.

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