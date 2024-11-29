Analyst Makes A Bold Prediction About Browns, Broncos Game

Even though the Cleveland Browns are 3-8 on the year and the playoffs are out of reach, they are 2-2 since Jameis Winston took over as the starting quarterback after Deshaun Watson went down with a torn Achilles.

Winston and his Browns take on the 7-5 Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football this week.

They are looking to string together consecutive victories over would-be AFC playoff teams, but one analyst thinks Winston could be in for a rough day against Denver.

ESPN released its Week 13 preview, and Seth Walder made some bold predictions about how much the Broncos will make Winston’s week an unfortunate one.

“The Broncos will sack Jameis Winston six or more times. Winston’s 7% sack rate isn’t too bad, but the Broncos have the third-best pass rush win rate (47.6%) in the NFL, with defensive end Zach Allen leading the way,” Walder said.

Winston hasn’t been getting sacked as much as Watson did, and all the receivers are also benefiting from it, particularly former Bronco Jerry Jeudy, who has seen a major uptick in targets and production since Winston took over.

Cleveland’s offensive line has also been trending in the right direction now that the unit is finally getting healthy, and they will have their hands full against this Broncos front seven.

Denver leads the NFL with 44 sacks this season, with Nik Bonitto leading the charge with 10.

If the Browns can hold the Broncos to three or fewer sacks, they could pull off another upset.

