Bubba Ventrone Reveals What Kadarius Toney Can Do For Browns

The Cleveland Browns have been among the league’s best at punt returns this year, and two players – Jaelon Darden and James Proche – rank in the top 25 with the most return yards this season.

Kick returns, however, are a different story.

Currently, no Cleveland players rank in the top 25 in kickoff return yards through the first 13 weeks of the season.

Could a player like Kadarius Toney change that?

Browns special teams coach Bubba Ventrone is among the individuals who believe he has the potential to help in the return department, sharing that message as part of his weekly press conference on Friday.

“Kadarius Toney can definitely factor into the return game. He can give you a threat back there. He’s good with ball in his hands,” Ventrone said.

Toney has not yet been used on special teams this season for the Browns, and he’s been involved in only six total offensive snaps thus far.

His niche in the NFL has been to return kicks, something he did with both the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Through three seasons, he’s returned 17 punts for 119 yards, but he has not yet returned any kickoffs.

Ventrone could eye the shifty receiver as a difference-maker for the special teams unit this season, giving the Browns an advantage they have not enjoyed through the first half of this season.

Cleveland returns to the field on Monday night to face the Denver Broncos, heading out west for the second time in two years.

