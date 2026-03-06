Browns Expected To Make Big Contract Move With Denzel Ward

The days before the NFL offseason transaction market officially opens are always filled with a flurry of activity. Teams try to get their books in order so they can enter the fray with no restrictions.

The Cleveland Browns have already made one such move as they have again restructured Deshaun Watson’s arduous contract to become compliant with the salary cap. Having done so, they could create even more room by doing the same with one of their top defensive players.

According to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, the Browns are expected to make a big contract move with cornerback Denzel Ward, which could help the organization create “ample” cap space this offseason.

“A restructure to Denzel Ward’s contract is also expected to come soon, per source. The Browns have frequently restructured contracts, converting salaries to bonuses and spreading out the charges to free immediate cap space. GM Andrew Berry said the Browns will have ‘ample’ cap space this offseason,” Oyefusi posted on X.

The restructuring is very good news when it comes to Ward, who has been named to the Pro Bowl five times in his eight-year career, including the past three seasons. After he was vocal in support of former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, it was rumored that Ward could be released to provide some salary cap relief. Now, the Browns look like they will accomplish that while keeping him on the team.

Cleveland needs to create as much room as it can before the market officially opens next week. It was over the cap by a wide margin, and it has multiple areas that will require some spending.

The Browns took the first step in rebuilding their offensive line by acquiring versatile veteran Tytus Howard in a trade with the Houston Texans. He is expected to be the right tackle this season, but he also has experience at guard and could move there if Cleveland signs a high-profile tackle like Rasheed Walker or a more cost-effective option such as Braxton Jones.

The Browns may also have interest in young free agent quarterback Malik Willis or more established veterans Geno Smith or Kyler Murray, who are being released. They could also explore the market for a veteran wide receiver, with Brandon Aiyuk being mentioned as a potential target.

With so many needs to address, the more flexibility they have, the better, especially if they also get to keep Ward in the process.

