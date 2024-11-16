Analyst Makes A Worrisome Prediction About Nick Chubb’s Future

Nick Chubb has played three games this season since returning from the gruesome knee injury he suffered in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season and has yet to carve up a defense quite like Cleveland Browns fans are used to seeing from the star running back, but he’s likely still knocking off some rust and working his way back into form.

Chubb will be hitting free agency this offseason, and it’s unclear what the future holds for him in Cleveland, but one analyst believes he knows how this will end.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic recently wrote a piece featuring predictions for the Browns over the rest of the season.

One of his predictions is that Nick Chubb will score a touchdown in his last home game in Cleveland before ultimately leaving for greener pastures in the offseason.

“Maybe in February or March a reunion will be finalized, but Chubb could be finishing his career on a different (and better) team. The Browns already have almost $40 million in dead money on the books for 2025, and not included in that count are complicated decisions on Watson, Chubb, Wills and Dalvin Tomlinson. It’s probably time to build for the future.”

Paying a running back big money is a risky proposition in the NFL, but it makes little sense if the team isn’t a contender.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens paid big money this past offseason to bring in Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry.

They were in similar situations to Chubb and heading into their latter years with their original franchises, which were clearly watching their contention windows close.

The Browns’ roster is already expensive, and fans should enjoy Chubb while they still have him because it might not make sense for either side to agree to a reunion in the offseason.

