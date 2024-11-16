Analyst Predicts Front Office Shakeup With Browns This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns’ 2024-25 NFL season has obviously not gone according to plan.

The team is sitting at 2-7 ahead of a matchup with the New Orleans Saints this Sunday, and many fingers are being pointed at various members of the organization to figure out who is truly to blame for this poor start to the season.

Many are blaming quarterback Deshaun Watson, who once again vastly underperformed by failing to throw for 300 yards a single time this season before tearing his Achilles.

Others think it’s time to point the fingers upstairs, and one analyst recently agreed when predicting a front-office shakeup this offseason.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic recently wrote a piece about predictions for this franchise over the rest of this season and into the offseason.

He ended the piece by saying the team will move on from either the general manager or the chief strategy officer or potentially both.

“I can’t imagine team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam viewing this massive failure as acceptable. A lot can happen in the next two months, but if the most expensive roster in NFL history produces three or four wins, it’s hard to see the Haslams allowing this front-office group — led by general manager Andrew Berry — to continue to make crucial decisions,”

Deshaun Watson has a $72.9 million cap hit over the next two years, and it’s not clear at the moment if he’ll even be ready for Week 1 next season or if he’ll ever get back to being the player this franchise paid a fully-guaranteed $230 million for.

It’s not exactly a hot take to say that a roster with this price point that produces fewer than five wins probably means some people in powerful positions are getting fired.

Hopefully, the Browns can generate positive momentum over the rest of the season.

