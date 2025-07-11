Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, July 11, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Makes Big Prediction About Browns In 2026

Analyst Makes Big Prediction About Browns In 2026

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Makes Big Prediction About Browns In 2026
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns need to figure out their approach to this season.

General manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski could be on the hot seat, so they might not want to take a long-term view.

However, given the many questions at quarterback and the lack of talent at wide receiver, the team might not be able to compete at the highest level, at least this year.

Analyst Nick Wilson recently predicted that this will be another long season for the Browns, but he firmly believes they can get back to contention in 2026.

“To me, this year is about taking the medicine, and next year’s about being competitive again, and competitive can look anywhere from six to seven wins, to 10 wins,” Wilson said, via 92.3 The Fan.

Stefanski arguably has earned the benefit of the doubt, and though he has failed to develop a franchise quarterback, he cannot be blamed entirely for Deshaun Watson’s shortcomings.

Perhaps he will be given one final opportunity, as he has gotten the team into the playoffs and is a two-time NFL Coach of the Year.

The same cannot be said of Berry.

His track record in the NFL Draft has left plenty to be desired, and though he wasn’t the only one behind the Watson trade, not many GMs would’ve survived that.

The Browns have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, which could be another opportunity to put an end to their longstanding woes at quarterback.

NEXT:  Browns Linked To QB Prospect With 'Josh Allen Comps'
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation