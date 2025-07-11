Analyst Makes Big Prediction About Browns In 2026

The Cleveland Browns need to figure out their approach to this season.

General manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski could be on the hot seat, so they might not want to take a long-term view.

However, given the many questions at quarterback and the lack of talent at wide receiver, the team might not be able to compete at the highest level, at least this year.

Analyst Nick Wilson recently predicted that this will be another long season for the Browns, but he firmly believes they can get back to contention in 2026.

“To me, this year is about taking the medicine, and next year’s about being competitive again, and competitive can look anywhere from six to seven wins, to 10 wins,” Wilson said, via 92.3 The Fan.

"To me, this year is about taking the medicine and next year's about being competitive, again…In 2026 Week 1, you could have a different head coach, GM and starting QB" 🚨 @NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin on when #Browns will be good, again 🏈 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/b2wTCHyuyv pic.twitter.com/88IwfraRom — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 9, 2025

Stefanski arguably has earned the benefit of the doubt, and though he has failed to develop a franchise quarterback, he cannot be blamed entirely for Deshaun Watson’s shortcomings.

Perhaps he will be given one final opportunity, as he has gotten the team into the playoffs and is a two-time NFL Coach of the Year.

The same cannot be said of Berry.

His track record in the NFL Draft has left plenty to be desired, and though he wasn’t the only one behind the Watson trade, not many GMs would’ve survived that.

The Browns have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, which could be another opportunity to put an end to their longstanding woes at quarterback.

