Browns Linked To QB Prospect With ‘Josh Allen Comps’

The Cleveland Browns need to figure out what to do at quarterback.

They have five quarterbacks under contract, with four healthy enough to play.

However, having a lot of options doesn’t mean they have a legitimate franchise QB.

Most analysts agree that their quarterback of the future might not even be in the league at the moment, and with two first-round picks and a 2026 NFL Draft class that looks potentially stacked at the position, the Browns could look to address their longstanding woes there.

With that in mind, Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com made a case for the Browns to draft Penn State quarterback Drew Allar.

“The Medina product will be a divisive draft prospect, especially around here if the Browns are in the market for a quarterback. At 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, he was earning Josh Allen comps before arriving in Happy Valley. Allar could be the poster child for not being a finished product after two years starting in college and make a leap this season. Or he could have Browns fans arguing over if simply being from Northeast Ohio is enough to make him their quarterback of the future,” Labbe wrote.

Allar and Arch Manning of Texas are often named as the potential first quarterback off the board in next year’s draft.

Manning could go back to college for another season if he wants to continue his development or have more control over his NFL destination.

Allar, however, has already passed on entering the draft once and will play his final college season.

He has mesmerizing physical tools and a strong arm, and though he can look clumsy when he takes off to run, he’s fast and strong enough to power his way into gains.

This season, the Browns need to give rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders a chance to make a case for themselves as a future solution.

But even if they play well, Cleveland could consider adding another quarterback in the 2026 draft.

