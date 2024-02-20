Analyst Makes Blockbuster QB Trade Suggestion For Browns

When it comes to finding good quarterbacks, the Cleveland Browns have suffered more than any other franchise.

And just when it seemed like those woes were a thing of the past, Deshaun Watson struggled to get back to his usual level, all before suffering a season-ending injury when he finally started getting it together.

Watson has left a lot do be desired since arriving in Berea, and some believe he’s just no longer the player he used to be.

Considering that, ESPN insider Seth Walder believes this team should make a big splash in the offseason and surprise everybody by trading for Justin Fields:

“With no first-round pick and so much money already heading Watson’s way, this would be tough to do. But trading a second- or third-round pick for Fields (still on his rookie contract) is feasible, and I’d like to see Fields in Kevin Stefanski’s offense,” he wrote.

In our analyst roundtable, I make the case for the Browns to consider trading for Justin Fields.https://t.co/1i1lAkGmYB — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) February 19, 2024

While he admitted it was a wild idea, he thinks the team needs to come to terms with the fact that the Watson trade wasn’t a success.

They don’t have a first-round pick and have already committed a lot of money on Watson, so it won’t be an easy thing to do, but they could still be in play for Fields.

He argues that Fields would be a nice fit in Kevin Stefanski’s offense, and it would be hard to argue with that.

Fields has shown signs of promise in Chicago, but he hasn’t had the skill players or the offensive scheme to make the most of his talents.

Also, trading for him would help the Browns make sure that he doesn’t end up in the same division, as the Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly keeping tabs on him.