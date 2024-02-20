Browns Nation

Analyst Says The Browns Are Built To Play In Specific Stadium

By

Cleveland Browns fans
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

For years, Cleveland Browns fans have talked about the team playing in a dome.

Cleveland Browns Stadium obviously isn’t one, so they’ve urged the owners to build one.

This has been a controversial subject among the fan base, to say the least, with both sides making strong arguments for their case.

However, radio host Tony Rizzo seems to believe this should be a no-brainer decision.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, Rizzo stated that this current roster is almost built to play in a dome.

He argued that Deshaun Watson is better suited to play indoors, adding that Myles Garrett is faster on turf and that the entire secondary defense is small and fast.

Of course, on paper, this makes perfect sense.

Then again, it’s not like the team could build a stadium overnight, so chances are most of these players won’t even be on the team by the time the Browns get a dome, assuming they even want to get one.

The owners have been in talks with the city regarding a potential new stadium, but there’s also the possibility they simply decide to upgrade the current facility.

Some fans would also rather have the team play in the blistering cold because it gives them an edge over some visitors.

At the end of the day, the Browns have a roster that’s good and talented enough to compete regardless of the surface or the weather conditions.

They just need to find consistent play at the quarterback position; and that’s pretty much it.

