Analyst Makes Bold Browns, Rams Trade Prediction

The Cleveland Browns pulled off an interesting trade just hours before whittling their roster to the required 53-man limit this week when they sent Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Browns GM Andrew Berry is known as a calculated risk-taker, consistently negotiating deals to find talented pieces or draft resources for his team.

That’s why analyst Moe Moton’s latest draft proposal for Cleveland would not be surprising.

Moton made a bold prediction about a former Browns first-round selection, suggesting Berry could be interested in shipping him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for more draft capital.

Cleveland Browns Get: 2026 5th-round pick Los Angeles Rams Get: CB Greg Newsome II “The Rams may be able to pull off a trade for Newsome, who’s entering the last year of his rookie deal. The Browns’ quarterback situation, with 40-year-old starter Joe Flacco, limits their offensive upside and the possibility of finishing the 2025 season with a winning record. By the trade deadline, the Browns may be strong sellers. Newsome would be an appealing asset. Though he’s coming off his worst season, the 25-year-old put together three consecutive solid campaigns as a versatile inside-outside cover defender. Newsome can strengthen the Rams’ pass defense, which ranked 20th in yards allowed in 2024,” Moton wrote.

Cleveland picked up Newsome’s fifth-year option last season, ensuring the cornerback would be with the Browns for the 2025 campaign.

He’s been underwhelming over the past two seasons, failing to play in multiple games each year due to a variety of injuries.

Still, the cornerback has logged 42 starts in his 54 appearances for the Browns over the past four seasons.

He’s accumulated 155 total tackles during that stretch, and he’s picked off three passes during his NFL career.

