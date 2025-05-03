Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Diontae Johnson

The Cleveland Browns have wasted no time addressing their receiver needs after passing on the position during the NFL Draft.

Recently, the team secured former Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl receiver Diontae Johnson on a one-year deal.

At 28, Johnson brings veteran experience to the roster, having previously developed chemistry with Kenny Pickett during their time together in Pittsburgh.

This acquisition quickly caught the attention of NFL analysts, with The Barking Browns Show’s Nick Karns offering a particularly enthusiastic assessment of the signing.

“Diontae Johnson is going to be one of the best signings of the entire NFL off season,” Karns declared on X.

Hot take: Diontae Johnson is going to be one of the best signings of the entire NFL off season. 👀pic.twitter.com/HwhF9sxDEY — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) May 1, 2025

Johnson now joins an increasingly talented receiving corps in Cleveland, lining up alongside fellow Pro Bowler Jerry Jeudy and promising 2023 third-round selection Cedric Tillman.

His arrival adds another potentially dynamic weapon for whoever wins the starting quarterback job, though his success hinges on maintaining his composure on the field.

The Cleveland Browns are certainly taking a calculated risk with Johnson, who carries significant baggage from his recent past.

Having bounced between three different teams last season alone, Johnson now finds himself with his fifth organization.

The key question surrounding this acquisition remains whether the Cleveland Browns can unlock Johnson’s best performance while minimizing the distractions that plagued his previous stops.

During his time catching passes from Pickett in Pittsburgh, Johnson posted respectable numbers despite inconsistent quarterback play.

Whether Johnson reunites with his former quarterback remains uncertain, as the Cleveland Browns prepare for an open competition under center featuring Pickett, veteran Joe Flacco, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

