Analyst Makes Bold Statement About 1 Rookie Offensive Lineman

After drafting Zak Zinter with their third-round pick, the Cleveland Browns were not necessarily in the market for another rookie offensive lineman.

Yet the Browns struck deals with two undrafted free-agent offensive linemen after the April draft concluded.

According to NFL analyst Justin Melo, one of those players has a strong chance to make the final roster.

On the “Browns Film Breakdown” podcast this week, Melo named former Alabama and Miami offensive guard Javion Cohen as an athlete he believed would make the final Cleveland roster.

Melo – an analyst for The Draft Network – likes Cohen’s size, noting the player is 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds.

The analyst said he originally had Cohen rated as high as a fourth-round draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft class.

Cohen received a $200,000 guaranteed contract to sign with the Browns, Melo said.

That contract amount is on the higher end of the undrafted free agent contract spectrum, according to Melo.

The Browns’ interest in Cohen was evident from the start of the process, Melo assessed.

Cohen made the Senior Bowl, a feat that typically ensures the player will be selected in the draft.

The Browns were the only NFL franchise to hold a follow-up interview with Cohen at the NFL combine, Melo said.

Cleveland also added Rhode Island tackle Lorenzo Thompson, announcing their signing of the undrafted rookie at the same time as Cohen.

Melo noted that Cleveland had a strong roster with healthy competition for every position, suggesting that Cohen was not a guarantee to earn a final roster spot.

NEXT:

Analyst Names Browns Defender Who Will Increase Sack Total This Season