Analyst Makes Bold Statement About Browns’ Defensive Line

The Cleveland Browns have arguably the best pass rusher in the game.

Myles Garrett can single-handedly elevate a defensive line’s impact.

Now, with a top-five draft talent by his side in Mason Graham, the Browns’ front seven should be a force to be reckoned with.

Analyst Lance Reisland recently raved about the Browns’ defensive line, calling it one of the best in the NFL.

“I’m actually really, really high on this defensive line. I think it’s a top five defensive line,” Reisland said.

The Browns also have high hopes for Alex Wright, who should be in for a big role after sustaining a season-ending injury last year.

Then again, it will all revolve around the Garrett-Graham tandem.

Each is used to dealing with double teams and has managed to get by just fine, either in college or in the NFL.

Now, there’s no way an opposing team will be able to double each of them at the same time, meaning that at least one should get a cleaner look at the opposing quarterback.

The Browns should also be elite against the run, and newcomer Carson Schwesinger should play a major role in that.

He will be Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s replacement as a sideline-to-sideline linebacker who can disrupt anything an offense tries to do.

The Browns have some questions on offense, but they should be just fine on the defensive side of the ball.

