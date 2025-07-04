Kenny Pickett Draws Comparison To 2 Veteran QBs

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a familiar position, searching for stability at quarterback.

They face a crucial question about whether they can develop one current QB into something resembling the success story of their former No. 1 overall pick, Baker Mayfield.

Analyst Cameron Wolfe recently examined Cleveland’s quarterback situation, offering insight into its developmental approach.

According to Wolfe, Cleveland believes it can bring out the best from Kenny Pickett, drawing comparisons to other quarterbacks who needed time and multiple teams to find their way in the NFL.

“[Kevin Stefanski] talked about Kenny Pickett and his talent, and feeling like they can develop more out of him, as well,” Wolfe said. “We’ve seen in the past, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, sort of get a career resurgence, and there’s a belief they can do some of that with Kevin Stefanski.”

Stacking up the Browns 4-man QB race Joe Flacco vs. Kenny Pickett vs. Shedeur Sanders vs. Dillon Gabriel headed into summer. For @nflnetwork The Insiders: pic.twitter.com/ATVDYfBjoQ — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) June 25, 2025

Mayfield and Darnold eventually found success after struggling early in their careers, providing a blueprint that Cleveland hopes to replicate.

However, comparing Pickett to those success stories presents challenges.

Mayfield and Darnold displayed flashes of elite potential before their breakthroughs, while Pickett has yet to demonstrate that upside despite his similar first-round background.

Training camp will provide Pickett with opportunities to prove the Browns’ faith isn’t misplaced.

The competition behind him remains intense, with Shedeur Sanders bringing college accuracy and Dillon Gabriel offering extensive experience as a rookie.

Joe Flacco’s presence provides veteran stability if the development project falters.

Cleveland’s quarterback puzzle depends heavily on whether Stefanski can unlock Pickett’s potential the way other organizations have revitalized struggling players.

