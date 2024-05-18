Analyst Makes Bold Statement About Browns Stadium Proposal

For the last quarter century, the Browns have played home games at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

A new proposed stadium by team ownership would change that, giving Cleveland’s professional football team a new home in nearby Brook Park.

The Plain Dealer news reporter Jeremy Pelzer detailed the stadium proposal in a recent “Ohio Has Issues” program and made a bold statement about the cost associated with the new facility.

“It would be one of the most expensive stadiums in modern world history,” Pelzer told co-host Mike Polk Jr.

Pelzer noted the proposed stadium would cost $2.4 billion to construct with team owners providing half of the funding.

The other $1.2 billion would be split equally between the state and local governments, Pelzer noted.

Pelzer noted that an alternative to the proposed stadium is renovating Cleveland Browns Stadium, which the Browns’ management estimated at $1.2 billion.

Again, taxpayers would be asked to contribute nearly half the total according to Pelzer.

Pelzer noted that other NFL franchises have had success asking taxpayers to contribute toward the overall cost in the past.

Currently, both the Titans and the Bills are working to build a new stadium that will cost the public over $700 million in each instance.

Inflation and stadium expectations are causing the price of these stadiums to rise, Pelzer noted.

Pelzer said the most expensive stadium to date is SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for $5.5 billion.

SoFi is an outlier because the entire amount came from private investment into the facility, the reporter noted.

NEXT:

Analyst Makes Strong Statement About Browns' Primetime Games