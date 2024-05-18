Analyst Makes Strong Statement About Browns’ Primetime Games

The NFL rewarded the Cleveland Browns with four primetime games and a premium slot for its Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys when the 2024 regular season schedule was released on Wednesday.

But did the league protect itself by putting all of the Browns’ primetime games later in the year?

That’s the thought of analyst Matt Fontana.

The “Matt Fontana Show” shared on Twitter a video clip of the titular host making a strong statement that he believes one or more of those primetime games will not happen.

“I feel like there’s at least one flex coming up for the Browns,” Fontana said.

Fontana said he believes the NFL intentionally placed the Browns’ premier time slots at the backend of the season to see what kind of team Cleveland produces.

The analyst added that the Browns’ opponent also could be the problem causing at least one of Cleveland’s primetime games to be shifted to another time slot in 2024.

Fontana said the NFL does not “trust” the Browns to be competitive this season, adding that the late matchups give the league a chance to see where Cleveland stands before entrusting the team with its showcase game times.

The NFL implemented a flexible schedule for its primetime games in 2006, allowing the league’s partners to change the primetime matchups on Thursday and Sunday nights during the first part of the season.

Flex decisions shift to the league itself in the latter part of the season, granting the NFL an opportunity to shift primetime matchups.

