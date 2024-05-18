Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, May 18, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Makes Strong Statement About Browns’ Primetime Games

Analyst Makes Strong Statement About Browns’ Primetime Games

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 20: A detailed view of an ESPN Monday Night Football banner is seen hung on the field in game action during the preseason NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens on August 20, 2018 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
(Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire)

 

The NFL rewarded the Cleveland Browns with four primetime games and a premium slot for its Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys when the 2024 regular season schedule was released on Wednesday.

But did the league protect itself by putting all of the Browns’ primetime games later in the year?

That’s the thought of analyst Matt Fontana.

The “Matt Fontana Show” shared on Twitter a video clip of the titular host making a strong statement that he believes one or more of those primetime games will not happen.

“I feel like there’s at least one flex coming up for the Browns,” Fontana said.

Fontana said he believes the NFL intentionally placed the Browns’ premier time slots at the backend of the season to see what kind of team Cleveland produces.

The analyst added that the Browns’ opponent also could be the problem causing at least one of Cleveland’s primetime games to be shifted to another time slot in 2024.

Fontana said the NFL does not “trust” the Browns to be competitive this season, adding that the late matchups give the league a chance to see where Cleveland stands before entrusting the team with its showcase game times.

The NFL implemented a flexible schedule for its primetime games in 2006, allowing the league’s partners to change the primetime matchups on Thursday and Sunday nights during the first part of the season.

Flex decisions shift to the league itself in the latter part of the season, granting the NFL an opportunity to shift primetime matchups.

NEXT:  Guardians Select 2 Browns Rookies To Throw First Pitch
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 21: Fans give Gavin Williams #63 of the Cleveland Guardians a standing ovation after he is removed from his major league debut against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning at Progressive Field on June 21, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Guardians Select 2 Browns Rookies To Throw First Pitch

13 hours ago

atson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a win over the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Admits His First Thoughts On 2024 Schedule

13 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson

PFF Names Browns Position Group As Strongest In NFL

14 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Analyst Gives Honest Assessment About Nick Chubb's Progress

1 day ago

Sunday Night Football Commentators Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Bob Costas report prior to the NFL game between the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on September 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

Insider Astonished By Browns 2024 Primetime Schedule

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Cut First Year Offensive Tackle With Failed Physical Designation

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Makes Strong Statement About 2024 Browns Start To Schedule

2 days ago

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns runs on to the field with teammates prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Final Leg Of 2024 Schedule Will Be Browns Toughest Stretch

2 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Has Strong Belief About Why Cowboys Are Week 1 Opponent

2 days ago

browns helmets

Browns Face 2 NFC North Teams In First Preseason Games

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 20: Cleveland Browns fans celebrate after a Browns touchdown during the third quarter of the National Football League game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 20, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Cleveland defeated New York 21-17.

Browns 2024 Schedule Includes Four Primetime Games

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Thinks 1 Player Can Elevate Browns To Elite Status

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Juan Thornhill Makes Strong Statement About Browns Strength Of Schedule

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns safety Rodney McLeod

Browns Safety To Retire At End Of 2024 Season

3 days ago

Michael Woods II #12 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after the Cleveland Browns scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Identifies 1 WR Who Browns Could Cut

3 days ago

Wembley stadium

Analyst Reveals Browns Status For London Contest

3 days ago

browns helmets CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 13: A Cleveland Browns equipment manager carries Browns helmets from the field following the National Football League game between the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns on October 13, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns Announce 2 Roster Additions Ahead Of OTAs

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans

Analyst Makes Strong Statement About Browns Week 1 Matchup

4 days ago

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is hit by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) after throwing a pass during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns on November 4, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Analyst Makes Strong Statement About Kansas City Matchup

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Fans Can Expect To Pay Significantly More For Tickets In 2024

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Has Strong Belief About Week 1 Browns Matchup

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Oddsmakers Set Browns Week 1 Line Against Cowboys

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Browns Players React To Week 1 Opponent

4 days ago

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the New England Patriots Super Bowl Victory Parade on February 5. 2019, through the streets of Boston, Massachusetts.

FOX Sports Debuts Tom Brady As Broadcaster For Browns Season Opener

4 days ago

Browns Nation