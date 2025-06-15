Browns Nation

Sunday, June 15, 2025
Analyst Makes Controversial Browns, Baker Mayfield Claim

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

 

The Cleveland Browns may not have had a ton of success on the field in recent years, but the organization still has a rich history of outstanding players who have been enshrined forever in the team’s Ring of Honor.

The Ring of Honor started in 2001 and is a who’s who of the most decorated players in franchise history, including many Hall of Famers such as Jim Brown, Otto Graham, Ozzie Newsome, Leroy Kelly, Gene Hickerson, Lou Groza, Joe Thomas, and more.

Xavier Crocker of Honor The Land recently made a bold claim during a discussion about how many Browns fans want to see Nick Chubb in the Ring of Honor, claiming that former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield should be in the discussion as well.

“I think there is a real conversation that Baker Mayfield should be in the Ring of Honor,” Crocker said.

Considering how many of the players in the Ring of Honor are already in the Hall of Fame, it’s far too early to even consider Mayfield for induction.

As great as Chubb was, he has a long way to go to reach the Hall of Fame, though he will be inducted into the Ring of Honor without making the Hall.

Mayfield is a much different case since he spent just four years with the Browns and was unceremoniously traded after they acquired Deshaun Watson, which is a swap that has worked out about as miserably as anyone could have ever imagined.

Baker is rewriting his story with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and even though he played a pivotal role in ending a decades-long trend of futility for the Browns, he was only there for four years and will most likely be remembered for playing elsewhere when it’s all said and done.

There’s likely no chance Mayfield gets into the Ring of Honor.

Browns Nation