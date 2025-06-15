Former Player Turns Heads With Statement About Shedeur Sanders

When the Cleveland Browns were awarded the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the prevailing thought around the league was that they would use it to select a quarterback.

Miami’s Cam Ward was reportedly the dream, but he was a lock to go No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans so Cleveland was left debating between Penn State’s Abdul Carter and Colorado stars Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.

Ultimately, though, the Browns traded down to No. 5 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and took Michigan’s Mason Graham.

While Cleveland eventually settled on a quarterback prospect in Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel in the third round, the team also capitalized on Sanders’ fall and selected him in the fifth round.

It’s not often that a prospect with Sanders’ upside and pedigree falls that far in the draft, so the Browns got immense value with him at No. 144.

Sanders has been making some noise during OTAs and James Jones believes he should be starting Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season via The Facility.

“It’s been years and years since the Browns have had a consistent QB. I believe he’s the best one out there, talent-wise. You have to start him Week 1,” Jones said.

As Jones noted in the video, Sanders is throwing the football well and absorbing the playbook quickly which bodes well for him ahead of training camp.

Gabriel was seen as a reach in the third round, but he’ll firmly be in play for the backup role due to his draft capital.

However, all signs seem to point toward Sanders winning the job and it’ll be exciting to see if he can make good on this early momentum.

