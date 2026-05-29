Analyst Makes Passionate Case Against Trading Myles Garrett

If the Cleveland Browns are actually going to consider trading away Myles Garrett, it would have to be with the intention of somehow turning that deal into a solution at quarterback once and for all. The Browns have essentially wasted the prime of the best pass rusher of his generation, and arguably of all-time, while being unable to find a quarterback who can win games at the level necessary for Garrett to play for a real contender.

The Browns can’t trade Garrett for an existing star quarterback, for as valuable as he may be on defense, it does not compare to the value of a true franchise QB on offense. So, Cleveland would have to stockpile picks to better position itself for an attempt to land one in an upcoming NFL Draft.

After failing to do so over the past two decades, analyst Ken Carman doesn’t believe the organization can ever pull that off, and he is making a strong case against trading away the Browns’ star in an effort to land a QB.

“You guys keep chasing this dragon that you can’t catch, where, at some point, you gotta try to just keep winning games instead of throwing seasons away and throwing Hall of Famers away. There is a way to go about this. You guys know damn well that you could trade that Hall of Famer (Garrett) and get three first-round picks and then we’ll sit here and cross our fingers and hope that the guy we take is going to be good. I’m giving you fewer and fewer examples of elite quarterback play than I ever have,” Carman said.

"You gotta try to just keep winning games instead of throwing seasons away and throwing hall of famers away… I'm giving you fewer and fewer examples of elite QB play." 🏈@KenCarman on why he's against trading Myles Garrett, emphasizes the importance of building a team pic.twitter.com/IYs4VMYGXO — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 29, 2026

Garrett’s name is again churning at the top of the rumor mill as he continues to stay away from Cleveland’s preseason workouts, including two recent sets of organized team activities (OTAs). It is believed he is sending a message of displeasure that Todd Monken was hired as the Browns’ new head coach instead of former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, even though Garrett traditionally doesn’t show up at voluntary workouts anyway.

Trade rumors were prevalent surrounding the reigning Defensive Player of the Year leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft, and they will continue to be a topic of discussion up until the 2027 draft. That quarterback class, highlighted by Arch Manning, is projected to be one of the most talented in many years, and the more picks the Browns have to use or trade, the better chance they have to land one of them.

Ideally, the Browns could keep Garrett while also finding a playoff-worthy QB, but as Garrett gets older, they are running out of time to keep both options viable.

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Herm Edwards Turns Heads With Statement About Myles Garrett