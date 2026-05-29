Analyst Proposes Wild Browns-Patriots Blockbuster Trade

For the most part, organized team activities, better known as OTAs, do not provide much drama for an NFL team. They are simply an opportunity for teams to get back together and start ramping up for the upcoming season without the pressure or intensity of training camp.

The sessions are also voluntary, which means some veterans take advantage of that distinction by extending their offseason a few more weeks, knowing that they have plenty of time to get properly prepared. For example, quarterback Justin Herbert recently missed the Los Angeles Chargers’ first round of OTAs so he could be in Europe for the opening of his girlfriend Madison Beer’s concert tour, a decision that was actually praised by head coach John Harbaugh.

The Cleveland Browns have not been so lucky. Even though Myles Garret traditionally doesn’t take part in their OTAs, this year’s absence is drawing more scrutiny because it is perceived as a slight toward new head coach Todd Monken.

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots are having some issues of their own, and it has nothing to do with the off-field relationship controversy surrounding head coach Mike Vrabel. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez is sitting out their first OTAs as he tries to get a contract extension.

As can be the case when two stars are of some concern to their current teams, matchmaking takes place, which is why the Browns are being linked to a blockbuster trade with the Patriots that would send Garrett to New England and bring Gonzalez to Cleveland.

“Would you trade Christian Gonzalez for Myles Garrett? Christian Gonzalez, if he was making $35 million a year for four years, would you want him, or do you want to trade him for Myles Garrett, who’s making $40 million a year? I’d take Myles Garrett, just because of the nature of their positions. Also, Vrabel worked in Cleveland for a year and has some insider knowledge on Myles Garrett. There could be a personal connection to the player from Vrabel after spending that year in Cleveland with the Browns,” Marc Bertrand said.

Even if Vrabel didn’t work for the Browns as a consultant in 2024, he and the Patriots likely would love to add Garrett to their team as he tries to win Defensive Player of the Year for the third time. However, it might not make much sense to subtract Gonzalez from their roster to do so.

He would be a fit with the Browns, who could then restructure their secondary with cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell. But Cleveland would be giving up the best pass rusher in the NFL, with very little to replace him, which would make their defense worse, not better.

It’s an intriguing discussion based on the current status of each star, but it is a trade that likely won’t be made unless both teams are left with no alternative.

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One Browns Analyst Sees The QB Battle Very Differently Than Most