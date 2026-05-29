Herm Edwards Turns Heads With Statement About Myles Garrett

One of the reasons Myles Garrett continues to be mentioned in trade rumors is that many people believe that he deserves better than playing for the Cleveland Browns. One of the best players in the game on offense or defense, Garrett is coming off a season in which he broke the NFL record for sacks.

Despite that, the Browns won five games, and they have won just eight over the past two seasons. So, it is thought that Garrett deserves to play for a contender before his career is over, a circumstance that would better recognize his status.

Asked if Garrett is as good as any defensive player ever, former NFL head coach Herm Edwards turned heads with his answer, quickly agreeing and then comparing him to another all-time great, former Kansas City Chiefs star Derrick Thomas.

“Absolutely. He reminds me a lot of Derrick Thomas, in how he can come off the edge. He wrecks the game. He can flat wreck the game,” Edwards said.

Garrett’s career does mirror Thomas’ in many ways. In his second year, Thomas threatened the NFL record for sacks in a season, finishing the 1990 campaign with 20.0, just two shy of the mark held by Mark Gastineau.

Michael Strahan eventually broke that record in 2001 with 22.5 sacks, which was later equaled by T.J. Watt. Garrrett became the record holder by posting 23.0 last season.

Thomas had double-digit sacks in each of his first four seasons, and in five of his first six. Garrett has reached that mark in eight straight seasons, falling short only as a rookie.

The Chiefs’ star was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time All-Pro. Garrett is a seven-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro.

Interestingly, Thomas never won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Garrett has won it twice, and this season will try to become one of only four players to ever win it three times, joining Lawrence Taylor, J.J. Watt, and Aaron Donald.

If he is not already considered among the all-time best defensive players, winning that award again would certainly cement his status on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where he would join Thomas and many other greats.

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