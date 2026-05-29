Browns Make Major Changes To Key Scouting Personnel

One might think, based on their great success from the past two NFL Drafts, that the Cleveland Browns would do everything they can to keep their scouting department as is. However, those results have been so good that a case could be made that members of the staff were deserving of promotions or another more important assignment.

After the 2025 NFL Draft produced seven players who all contributed to the Browns in some way last season, this year’s class features 10 players who all have a good chance to make a similar impact. It has greatly enhanced the reputation of general manager Andrew Berry, and it has allowed the organization to build a strong foundation that it can draw from going forward.

According to analyst Neil Stratton, the Browns have made some major changes to key scouting personnel, with Josh Cox in particular getting a “plum assignment.”

“More movement we’re hearing of in Cleveland: Browns are shifting Josh Cox from West Coast to [Southeast]. Plum assignment after 4 yrs on other side of country. Tyler Habursky has shifted from NFS Scout to the Southwest. Habursky was part of the 2024 College Gridiron Showcase class,” Stratton posted.

More movement we're hearing of in Cleveland: — #Browns are shifting Josh Cox (@jwcoxy) from West Coast to SE. Plum assignment after 4 yrs on other side of country .

— @TylerHabursky has shifted from NFS Scout to the Southwest. Habursky was part of 2024 @CGSAllStar U class. — Neil Stratton (@InsideTheLeague) May 29, 2026

Cox was given his West Coast assignment in 2022, which was his seventh year with the organization. The California native began his NFL career with the Browns in 2015 as a film analyst and returned after one year as an area scout for the Senior Bowl in 2019. In 2025, the Browns drafted eventual Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger, a linebacker out of UCLA, in the second round. They also added Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round, and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round.

Now, Cox will be in charge of arguably the most important region in college football, which is home to the powerful Southeastern Conference (SEC). That is where potential 2027 NFL Draft pick Arch Manning plays quarterback for Texas.

Habursky was promoted last June to represent the Browns with National Football Scouting (NFS), which works closely with the annual NFL Combine. He joined the Cleveland organization in 2024, after moving into a student-coaching role at John Carroll University following an injury as a player.

It is always good business to give highly productive employees more recognition and challenges, and the Browns seem to be utilizing that philosophy both on and off the field.

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