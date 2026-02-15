Analyst Makes Strong Claim About Shedeur Sanders’ Outlook

Next season will be the start of a brand new chapter for the Cleveland Browns in multiple ways. The hiring of head coach Todd Monken could be a game-changer, and fans are hoping that it gets the team back on track.

Not only will next year be a huge chance for Monken in his first gig as head coach, but it’ll also be big for Shedeur Sanders, who is hoping to enjoy a full season of being the team’s starting quarterback.

Speaking on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Garrett Bush said that Sanders could use this change as a “reset point” that could help him reach another level.

“This is an opportunity. I really think it’s a reset point and it’s a really fresh start for Shedeur Sanders,” Bush said.

“He’s going to benefit from the competition that he is going to get from a guy like Deshaun Watson,” he added.

Sanders’ first season with the Browns showed flashes of potential, but it also left many fans wanting more.

He spent weeks waiting for his opportunity before finally taking the field, and once he did, he was a rookie adjusting to the speed and complexity of the NFL.

Some observers even questioned whether his dynamic with former head coach Kevin Stefanski played a role. Now that Stefanski is gone, Sanders may benefit from a fresh start under Todd Monken, whose offensive background could provide a different kind of support and structure.

There is also the looming possibility of a training camp battle between Sanders and Deshaun Watson for the QB1 role. While some fans view that as a potential distraction, competition could ultimately be a positive force. Pushing Sanders to dig deeper, sharpen his decision-making, and prove himself against an established veteran might accelerate his growth.

If Sanders truly believes in his ability and long-term goals, fighting for the starting job could be exactly what he needs to elevate his game.

